BRATTLEBORO — Let’s get ready to locally rumble.
Blitzkrieg! Pro is coming to Brattleboro. Doors for the “Scream and Shout” professional wrestling show will open at 3 p.m. Sunday at the Winston Prouty Center for Child and Family Development.
“We have two really exciting tag team matches that bring some of the best characters in New England/Northeast wrestling together,” said Cameron Cobane of Blitzkrieg Pro.
35MM Magic, J George and the Money Dragon Angelo Carter, will face off against Team MAD (Mutually Assured Destruction), Rip Byson and Perry Von Vicious. Cobane said the fight promises to pit “two big, physical monsters” in the latter camp against two “very compelling, often hilarious characters.”
J George is a film auteur who treats each match as “a cinematic masterpiece,” Cobane said. Carter is his production assistant.
“It creates very funny scenarios — very, very interesting scenarios,” Cobane said. “And the fact that they’re going up against two big giants of wrestling is going to be a good match.”
Cobane runs Blitzkrieg! Pro with two business partners/wrestlers who are married, Jeremy and Bryanna Leary. They usually hold shows in the Springfield, Mass., and Hartford, Conn., areas.
“This our first foray into parts north,” said Cobane, who currently lives in Hinsdale, N.H., and is in the process of becoming a Brattleboro resident again. He’s involved in local theater and co-manages the Hooker-Dunham Theater and Gallery in downtown Brattleboro.
Blitzkrieg! Pro, initially called Us Vs. Them Wrestling, started about eight years ago. The name was later changed.
In 2021, Cobane became a business partner after being solely talent before. His partners live in Westfield, Mass.
“Wrestling is in some ways a very small sort of niche world that has moments of being mainstream but mostly it has a cult following,” Cobane said.
When Cobane got out of wrestling school and started working the independent wrestling circuit, it became clear to him that some shows were what he considers “ethical and welcoming,” with “compelling entertainment and good technical wrestling [that’s] respectful of contemporary sensibilities, social issues, politics and stuff like that.”
“I wanted to become a part of Blitzkrieg! Pro because [it] is all of those good things in wrestling, and none of the bad things,” he said.
Cobane completed two one-year wrestling school programs: Kevin Landry’s Pro Wrestling Combine in Holyoke, Mas., and Team 3D Academy run by Bully Ray, formerly known as WWE Champion Bubba Ray Dudley, in Danbury, Conn. He said his group looks for talent from reputable schools to ensure they’re trained to wrestle safely in the ring and do it in a compelling way. They also have a philosophy that “wrestling is for everyone” and seek to have diverse talent.
Cobane wrestles under the name Kirby Wackerman. One storyline, with Bryce Donovan, went on for nearly four years.
“It was a rivalry,” Cobane said. “It was a bromance. It was a story of finding one’s place and fitting in, in a group. And it was also about reconciliation in the end.”
Cobane described Jeremy Leary as having “an advanced, fascinating wrestling mind.” Leary, the head booker for the group, is credited with having a gift for the art of wrestling storylines.
Before Jeremy Leary got married in August, he attended a punk show in the gym of the Winston Prouty Center during his bachelor party. Afterwards, he touted the space and suggested it could work as a venue for Blitzkrieg! Pro, Cobane said.
Cobane met with Lisa Whitney, director of campus operations at the center. He said she’s “amazing and accommodating and encouraging and excited that we’re bringing wrestling to her workplace.”
“The gym is a great space — it’s big enough but not too so big that things get lost and there’s bad seats,” Cobane said. “There will be no bad seat in the house.”
Whitney said her group loves “the variety of activities the campus is drawing.”
“I cannot wait to see the gymnasium transform [this] weekend from the beautiful Brattleboro Winter Farm Market on Saturday to Cameron’s wrestling event on Sunday,” she said. “We’ll also have a Red Cross Blood Drive next Saturday in Thomas Hall so things are hopping, and I love that wrestling is being added to the mix.”
Whitney said Cobane, as the organizer, gives her faith that the wrestling show will run smoothly.
Cobane learned New England Center for Circus Arts had performed and trained in the space, and installed stage lights. That will “make it feel like more than a gym but also a performance venue,” he said.
Typically, shows include seven or eight matches and last two- to two-and-a-half hours. Cobane said pro wrestling is not rehearsed nor are individual matches practiced beforehand.
“It is an improvisational language as much as it is a performance spectacle,” he said. “Trained wrestlers can communicate with each other in a language that is unique to wrestling. It’s verbal, paraverbal, physical and kinetic. And it’s much like ballroom dancing, I would say. Two performers can come together and speak their language together, and that is the art form.”
Pre-ticket sales are “pretty song,” Cobane said a week before the show. He recommends purchasing tickets in advance on blitzkriegpro.net or scanning a QR code on flyers around town as space is limited.
Front row tickets cost $25. General admission is $20.
Cobane said the show will be “a spectacle of violent entertainment.”
“But we do aim to make it as family friendly as possible,” he said.