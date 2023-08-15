BRATTLEBORO — Brattleboro’s Serenata Bossanova will perform original and traditional Brazilian Bossa Nova music in an outdoor concert at 4 p.m. Sunday at Thrush Hill Outdoor Stage, 314 Upper Houghton Road, Marlboro.
The concert was previously scheduled for Friday but is being moved to Sunday due to rain.
Bossa Nova is a mix of samba and jazz originating in Rio de Janeiro in the 1960s. People most likely will recognize "Girl from Ipanema," one of the most well known bossa nova songs.
Serenata Bossanova performs both classic and original songs and is made up of Jesse Lepkoff on guitar and vocal, Alison Hale on flute, Darryl Kniffen on drums and Amy Rose on keyboard.
Relax or dance to the smooth and mellow sounds. Bring a blanket or a picnic if you wish. Chairs will be available. Admission is $15 suggested donation. For more information, text 802-579-3386 or call 802-254-2273