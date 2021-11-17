PUTNEY — When asked for his favorite “Sesame Street” character, Joe Fiedler, one of the music directors for the iconic children’s show, has to give it to Grover.
A big part of his job involves watching every episode, dozens of times, and determining where to add music. Grover is always the character who continues to make him laugh.
“He is just hilarious. Even if I watch the clip 20 times, he makes me laugh every time,” Fiedler said.
Fiedler, an Emmy nominee, plans to bring some of the humor and spirit of “Sesame Street” to Next Stage Arts at {span}7:30 p.m. {/span}Friday when he performs with his sextet. The group consists of Fiedler on trombone, Steven Bernstein (of Sex Mob fame) on trumpet, Jeff Lederer on tenor and soprano sax, and clarinet, Sean Conly on bass and Michael Sarin on drums, plus guest vocalist Miles Griffith.
“We are continuing to reach out and bring the best and brightest talent to the area. This group is an example of virtuosity, bridging popular culture and high art,” Next Stage executive director Keith Marks said in a statement. “Joe Fiedler’s work as a professional musician spans genre and style.”
In 2019, Fiedler released “Open Sesame,” inspired by his work on the children’s show, and this month, released “Fuzzy and Blue,” his second volume of Sesame Street-inspired songs. The group will likely perform music from both collections — with some history and trivia shared between songs.
Fiedler has been working for “Sesame Street” for around 12 and a half years. When he first started, some of the puppeteers from Season 1 were still on staff.
“I would pick their brains,” he said. “I like to share that with the audience. I think that makes it something we can all share.”
Proof of vaccination or a negative COVID test within 48 hours is required for entry to indoor shows at Next Stage Arts at 15 Kimball Hill. Masks are required while inside the venue.
This performance is supported by Jazz Road, a national initiative of South Arts, which is funded by the Doris Duke Charitable Foundation, with additional support from The Andrew W. Mellon Foundation.