BRATTLEBORO — An actor and artist with ties to the Hooker-Dunham Theater and Gallery will be remembered for his laugh and personality.
“I think he had a way of setting a tone for our rehearsal, a positive tone,” said Shannon Ward, co-manager of the venue. “He was like, ‘This is going to be a good time.’”
The gallery space at the Hooker-Dunham is now dedicated in memory of Bill Wieliczka, who died unexpectedly in May 2019. His paintings will appear in the gallery through June and the pieces are being sold through a silent auction, with proceeds going to the Bill Wieliczka Jr. Arts and Theater Scholarship, created by Wieliczka’s family in memory of their son and brother.
Scholarships will be awarded to students at Holyoke Community College, where Wieliczka came “as an adult student during a transitional time in his life,” according to a page about the scholarship fund on hcc.academicworks.com.
“Bill was never comfortable taking a traditional path through life,” states the website. “He had big questions about life and society and why things are the way they are. He carved his own path, and that path led him to HCC where he was able to explore his love for art in so many ways: creative writing, visual arts, and theater.”
Naming the gallery had been a goal of co-manager Cameron Cobane’s for a while. He and Ward started managing the venue last year.
“It was just something that we put off for a little while and then realized we had a pretty good opportunity to do that, re-engaging with the art gallery aspect of this space’s function,” Cobane said.
Cobane and Ward both collaborated with Wieliczka on different productions. Originally from Connecticut, Wieliczka lived in many places including Amsterdam and Egypt before ending up in Holyoke, Mass.
Cobane went to see a play that Wieliczka’s company put on in Holyoke before becoming defunct. Wieliczka was listed on the program as stage manager.
“When I talked to him afterwards, it became clear he did everything for the show,” said Cobane, who invited Wieliczka to audition for Shakespeare in the Park that year in 2016. “He was involved in a lot of Vermont Theatre Company stuff after that.”
Wieliczka starred in the group’s very next production, “They Don’t Pay? We Won’t Pay!” by Dario Fo, and “The Pillowman” by Martin McDonagh, at the Hooker-Dunham Theater and Gallery. He also directed “The Receptionist” by Adam Bock and “Art” by Yasmina Reza at the theater.
Cobane called him “an incredible ball of energy.”
“He was extremely quick to make a witty comment or just laugh,” Cobane said. “He was a big time mood lightener.”
Cobane and Ward knew Wieliczka was a painter because he shared artwork with people who had been associated with the Vermont Theatre Company. Wieliczka also directed the play about a painting and art economics.
“At his various memorial services, I saw more of his paintings and they’re really good,” Cobane said.
The venue managers contacted Wieliczka’s family about hosting a showing of his work in the gallery. They ended up seeing hundreds of his paintings, most of which were done on 18-by-20-inch canvases.
The managers were struck by the variety in his paintings.
“It was very hard to pick,” Ward said. “We tried to capture the wide ranges of style we saw.”
Cobane said the gallery only contains “a sampling.”
“There was lots of good stuff,” he said.
Ward said she’s very grateful for how generous Wieliczka’s family has been in allowing the artwork to be shown in the gallery.
Each painting has an envelope next to it where bid tickets are placed every time the venue is open. After the events, the current high bids are updated on the envelope. Bidding also can be done online at hookerdunham.org/gallery.
“So far, it’s been pretty successful,” Ward said. “There are a couple of paintings we’d like to get a little more attention to.”
Cobane noted how some of the pieces appeared “cool in storage and then look so much better here in the gallery.”
A dedication ceremony with Wieliczka’s family had been held earlier. The same night, the monthly Story Night featured stories about Wieliczka.
Cobane said although Wieliczka only participated in productions locally for a few years, his personality made such a big impact here.
“Bill just set up little camps of artists all over the place and he was just the kind of person people flocked to,” he said, turning to Wieliczka’s paintings. “And Bill’s birches look awesome from where I’m sitting. The far right one looks so realistic.”
Ward said she feels like every time she walks into the gallery, a different painting by Wieliczka speaks to her.
For Gallery Walk on Friday, the venue will be open. Ward expects to have some concessions or refreshments to serve.
“People are going to be wanting to be out and about but can stop and check it out,” she said. “We are hoping to be a part of Gallery Walk kind of henceforth. We had Ruth Shafer’s work here for the opening then we didn’t have anything here for a while because we shut down for omicron. We didn’t have a lot of traffic in here.”
A show described by Ward as “surreal burlesque cabaret” will be held in the theater at 7 p.m. Sunday. It comes on the heels of another variety show that brought in a big crowd.
Monthly programming is anticipated to continue with Story Night and the comedy game show “Thorn In My Side.” Vermont Theatre Company’s version of “A Winter Tale,” which Ward will be directing, was rescheduled from February to August due to the omicron variant of COVID-19. A comedy show also is slated for August.
Ward said she regularly updates the website with new shows. Due to the many times events had to be postponed due to COVID, she stays on top of the site to ensure dates are accurate.