BRATTLEBORO — Seven new solo exhibits will open at the Brattleboro Museum & Art Center on Saturday, March 12. The artists featured are M. Carmen Lane, Roberto Visani, Yvette Molina, Mildred Beltré Martinez, Sachiko Akiyama, Louisa Chase and Anne Spalter.
In lieu of an opening reception, the museum will celebrate the artists and curators on Saturday, May 14, at 5 p.m.
The museum will present numerous in-person and virtual events in the coming months, including talks by M. Carmen Lane on March 31, Sachiko Akiyama on April 7, art historian Renée Ater on April 21, Elissa Watters on May 19 and Roberto Visani and David Rios Ferreira on May 26.
For a complete schedule of in-person, virtual, and hybrid events, visit brattleboromuseum.org.
The museum will be closed Sunday to March 11 to install the new exhibits and will reopen on March 12.