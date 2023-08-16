MANCHESTER — Now ready to start its third season, this innovative, progressive theater is still going strong, all while adjusting to the realities of the nationwide stage industry, and as its founding artistic direct Katharine Maness would say, still bringing Shakespeare to the masses in ways that only it can.
Given everything theaters are enduring today, Pawlet native Maness would have it no other way.
“The American theater industry is at a moment of significant instability,” Maness said. “But, the reality is the traditional model of theater has been broken for awhile and we’ve hit a point in society where that can’t just be patched up and avoided, and that’s a good thing. It means there’s opportunity for restoration and transformation for a new path forward.”
Maness explained the dichotomy further.
“The disadvantage is we have existed almost entirely in a pandemic world in which folks’ habits, whether that’s fiscally donating to the performing arts or leaving the house for entertainment, have changed,” Maness said. “Raising a season budget when you’re still establishing your name is a major challenge. The advantage, though, is that we have a degree of freedom and flexibility because we don’t have a traditional institutional structure. We have a clear artistic voice, so I’m able to focus on organizational changes to get our voice heard.”
One tweak this year is that SitW is introducing “Site Specific Sundays,” which are pop-up matinees in other Vermont towns, according to marketing and development director Maddie Dennis-Yates.
This season, the pop-up will occur in partnership with the New England Youth Theatre (NEYT) over Labor Day weekend in Brattleboro.
“These matinees allow us to connect with audiences and communities in the state that may not be able to make it to Manchester, and reflect part of our mission statement to make professional theater accessible regardless of socioeconomic or geographical standing,” Dennis-Yates said. “We’re so excited to be collaborating with New England Youth Theatre in Brattleboro on our first endeavor of this kind, which felt like a natural fit given their exemplary work in connecting kids of all ages with the world of theater.”
In their own words: the directors speak
In creating the season slate, Maness also had to consider who would lead the development of each play. As such, Maness urged each of the two SitW directors to summarize their visions for the classic works put in their charge:
“Hamlet,” Aug. 23 to Sept. 10, directed by Elizabeth Dinkova
Dinkova: As an immigrant to the United States, I've always deeply connected with Hamlet's problem — in a country obsessed with artifice, how do you find out what's real? Can you ever pierce through the cacophony of prejudice and propaganda to authentically connect with another human being? Hamlet is a tragedy of missed connections — a political thriller about the rotten systems of power and exploitation that chew up and spit out even the most powerful.
As a society, we're obsessed with the lives of our contemporary royalty: the salacious secrets, intricate intrigues, and brazen blowups that ultimately leave us morbidly content in the knowledge that, even as the gap between the rich and the poor widens at unprecedented rates, we ultimately all bleed the same.
This production invites audience members as guests to Claudius and Gertrude's royal wedding, to be voyeurs peeking behind the curtain of glamorous deceit to confront the corruption underneath. The play centers three characters who find themselves in stark opposition to this status quo: Hamlet, the nonbinary heir of a patriarchal regime eager to carve a place for themself in the line of succession; Ophelia, a rebel who finds freedom from her oppressive upbringing in music; Horatio, a service worker in the palace who becomes a reluctant witness to the old world's final blaze of self-destructive glory.
The show features an enthralling score (including musical numbers) by an up-and-coming indie musician and an immersive staging that condenses the action into a single night, at a relentless hour and fifty minutes: a wedding that spirals out of control to become a funeral.
“The Tempest,” Aug. 24 to Sept. 9, directed by Roberto DiDonato
DiDonato: I attest my love of Shakespeare to being raised in a multilingual home that trained my ear to the tools of cadence and poetic language, which can be found throughout “The Tempest.” What I am bringing to the show is a collaborative approach to creating the theater.
The actors are painters, so to speak, and our canvas is a hillside in the woods of Vermont. My job is to curate the concepts and guide the audience through a text that has survived hundreds of years. I can’t offer an authoritative concept to this production because it has come out of the hands of everyone that is working on it with me. However, I can say confidently that with a female Prospero at our helm, this story is heard from a new perspective.
Our particular Shakespeare play is nothing like being at home watching Netflix, and that's what is so special. Ousted by her brother, Prospero fled to an island with her young baby. Now, decades later, she has to decide if forgiveness is an option but the clock is ticking because her brother is ashore.
As the comedic chaos unfolds we are given the rare opportunity to relearn how to forgive one another. I charge audiences to take a page from Prospero's book — to lead with love instead of hanging onto pain.
The two plays will run on alternate nights, in repertory for the three weeks. On Sep. 3, The performance will be at the New England Youth Theatre in Brattleboro. All other performances to be held on the lawn at Northshire Civic Center, Riley Rink at Hunter Park, 410 Hunter Park Road, Manchester Center, rain or shine. For tickets, visit shakespeareinthewoodsvt.com.