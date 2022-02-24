Brattleboro, VT (05301)

Today

Partly cloudy skies this evening will give way to cloudy skies with snow developing overnight. Low around 20F. Winds light and variable. Chance of snow 100%. 3 to 5 inches of snow expected..

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies this evening will give way to cloudy skies with snow developing overnight. Low around 20F. Winds light and variable. Chance of snow 100%. 3 to 5 inches of snow expected.