BENNINGTON — An outdoor installation of sound, light and movement is coming to the Bennington Museum for two free, all-ages events with hot chocolate and a fire pit.
Through a collaboration with Vermont Arts Exchange, the museum will host "Dialogue Nordique," a show by "lumia" composer Geo Stadnik and musician and sound composer Brian DeAngelo, accompanied by musician Lee Paquin. There will be two shows, March 4 and 5 at 7 p.m. on the hillside at the museum, 75 Main St.
Lumia, Stadnik explains, involves creating evocative and time-based imagery using shapes and light. He said visitors to the installation will see moving images, colors, shapes and textures, projected on the museum buildings, the hill and on the surrounding forest throughout the evening. The visuals will be layered and blended to complement and contrast DeAngelo's music and sounds.
"The hillside will evoke the feeling of an imaginary outdoor room, with the open sky as its ceiling," Stadnik said.
Matthew Perry, executive director of the Vermont Arts Exchange, said he wanted to provide an event to people of all ages in light of the recent cancellations of Basement Music Series concerts due to the pandemic. "Dialogue Nordique," he noted, consists of not only live music, but an art form that is new to many people.
He said the event is free due to financial support from a "generous Vermont family."
For more information and upcoming events at the museum, visit benningtonmuseum.org.