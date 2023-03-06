BRATTLEBORO — SideStream Studio is producing a dance performance with local choreographers and dancers focusing on the theme of connection and disconnection.
The show, titled “Connecting through Disconnection,” will take place Saturday at 7 p.m., followed by refreshments and a lively conversation about the power of art society.
These dance pieces will investigate the human need for connection not only to each other, but to the planet, to the universe and to the spiritual realm. A show description reads: "The medicine of connection is the salve that heals the wounds created by a divisive society. When we feel separated from others, it is easier to judge, condemn, shame. When we connect through empathy, compassion, conversation, understanding, we then stand in the beauty of the collective consciousness. Yet to know what it is to be truly connected; we also must embrace the silhouette of disconnection. All things are also their opposite. Disconnection is entwined with journey of the ego. The need to feel like a separate individual is a crucial part of our human experience that is worthy of generous exploration."
SideStream studio is a creative arts venue designed to provide a space to rediscover one's wild side. Co-owners Toni Nagy and Leanne Horvath are passionate about forming an atmosphere that challenges convention, embraces creativity, dances with shadows and plays in the mud of genuine joy.
Toni Nagy, comedian/performance artist/dancer says about the show, “I am always so impressed and inspired by the level of talent in our beautiful area. The level of artistry and the emotional depth of our community brings me to tears. We are beyond delighted to create opportunities for the magical members of this glorious land to express themselves and dive deep into their endless well of potential.” Leanne Horvath, yogi/tantric practitioner, echoes Toni’s sentiments and adds, “The compelling nature of dance is giving a universal voice to the complex messages that can’t be explained by the confines of language. There is deep wisdom that exists in the body’s expression – the compelling and the complicated can be made simple by bypassing the brain’s need to explain, and allowing the heart to just feel.”
Tickets are $15 and can be purchased at sidestreamstudio.com