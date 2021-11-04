PUTNEY — Bill Lowe’s Signifyin’ Natives will perform on Sunday at 3 p.m. in Next Stage’s theater on Kimball Hill. The band is an ongoing project of rotating personnel under Lowe’s leadership. In its current iteration, the septet includes Bill Lowe (tuba, bass trombone); Hafez Modirzadeh (saxophones); Taylor Ho Bynum (cornet); Kevin Harris (piano); Ken Filiano (acoustic bass); Luther Gray (drums); and Naledi Masilo (vocals). The concert is co-produced with the Vermont Jazz Center.
“Bill Lowe is a jazz legend — we couldn’t be more excited to welcome him to our stage,” said Keith Marks, executive director of Next Stage, “and we’re grateful to Jazz Road for making this tour possible.”
Bass trombonist and tubaist Bill Lowe has been a major force in the music world for close to 50 years as a performer, composer, producer, and educator. He has worked with most of the masters of African-American creative music, across all genres and musical cliques, from musical legends like Dizzy Gillespie, Eartha Kitt, and Clark Terry, to the leaders of the avant-garde like Muhal Richard Abrams, Henry Threadgill, and Cecil Taylor, to under-heralded greats like George Russell, James Jabbo Ware and Bill Barron. As an educator, Lowe has taught at several major universities, lectured throughout the world from Cuba to Paris, and mentored countless young musicians.
Signifyin' Natives is an ongoing project of rotating personnel under Lowe's leadership. The band has performed in several interdisciplinary productions, including Ed Bullins' Street Sounds and Lowe's own adaptation of Jean Toomer’s Harlem Renaissance masterpiece, CANE. This iteration of the ensemble, which would tour and record in celebration of Bill's 75th birthday, brings together new and old collaborators from Lowe's long and distinguished career. While there are many decades of history and collaboration between many of the individual musicians, this would be the first tour of the full ensemble.
Bill Lowe's Signifyin' Natives tour is made possible with the support of Jazz Road, a national initiative of South Arts, which is funded by the Doris Duke Charitable Foundation with additional support from The Andrew W. Mellon Foundation.
Proof of vaccination or negative COVID test within 48 hours required for entry to indoor shows. Masks required while inside the venue.
For more information and updates go to: nextstagearts.org