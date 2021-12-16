Editor’s note: All references to “tonight” refer to Friday, this article’s print date.BRATTLEBORO — Tonight at 8, the multimedia arts venue Epsilon Spires, 190 Main St., will screen a touchstone of early cinema, Carl Theodore Dryer’s “The Passion of Joan of Arc” (1928), accompanied by a live score performed by cellist and composer Lori Goldston.
Goldston has worked with musicians such as avant-garde composer Terry Riley and David Byrne of The Talking Heads, but it was her groundbreaking performance with Nirvana on the band’s episode of “MTV Unplugged” that she is most widely known for.
“Now it’s become much more common, but at the time it was extremely unusual to have a cello in a band like that,” Goldston told The Ringer in a 2018 oral history of the “Unplugged” performance. She adds that “It was also unusual for a string player to work without written parts, improvising around chord changes and having parts hummed.”
This ability to improvise live is incorporated into Goldston’s score, which sources inspiration from medieval secular and liturgical music as well as free improvisation. The director of “The Passion of Joan of Arc” never settled on a score that he deemed definitive, and over the nearly 100 years since the film’s release, it has been scored dozens of times by classical and choral groups, as well as popular musicians like Nick Cave and Cat Power.
The film is most notable for the performance of Renée Jeanne Falconetti, who played Joan of Arc with such moving conviction that film critic Pauline Kael proclaimed it “may be the finest performance ever recorded on film.”
Falconetti was an unknown Parisian stage actress when she was chosen for the role of Joan of Arc at the age of 35. Carl Theodore Dreyer said that during her screen test, which was recorded without makeup at his insistence, her face came across as “very sincere, but also a woman of suffering.” Joan of Arc was the last film role Falconetti ever performed, and in 1946 she committed suicide after fleeing France during World War II.
The Passion of Joan of Arc was heavily censored by the Catholic Church and French government upon its release, and the director’s cut was lost in a fire in 1928. But in 1981, a print of the original edit was discovered in a closet at a mental institution and re-released to the public, allowing Epsilon Spires to screen the film in its intended form.
