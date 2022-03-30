BRATTLEBORO — The Brattleboro Union High School Music Department announced its 2022 musical, "Something Rotten!" It will take place on April 7 and 8 at 7 p.m. and April 9 at 2 p.m. in the Brattleboro Union High School Auditorium.
Tickets for all performances are $10 for general admission and $6 for seniors. All BUHS students are entitled to one free ticket. Students must show their ID when picking up and using their ticket. Limited seating will be available. For more information, call 802-451-3511 or visit BUHS.WSESDVT.org.
Set in the 1590s, brothers Nick and Nigel Bottom are desperate to write a hit play, but are stuck in the shadow of the Renaissance rock star, William Shakespeare. When a local soothsayer foretells that the future of theater involves singing, dancing and acting at the same time, Nick and Nigel set out to write the world’s very first musical.