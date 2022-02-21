MANCHESTER — Southern Vermont Arts Center's Elizabeth de C. Wilson Museum will host an annual celebration of pre-K-12 student art that will be on view from March 5 through May 1.
Art from the Schools 2022 will begin with a special week highlighting the region's most advanced young artists. A high school seniors' exhibition runs March 5 to 13, and this new show will feature work by Long Trail School's International Baccalaureate Students as well as advanced art students from Arlington Memorial High School and Burr and Burton Academy. There will be an opening reception March 5, from 2 to 4 p.m.
After a short gallery closing from March 14 to 18 to reorganize, work by hundreds more students will be on the walls through Sunday, May 1. There will be a second reception March 19, from 2 to 4 p.m.
The Wilson Museum will be filled with drawings, paintings, and sculptures created by students from more than 20 area schools and home schools. SVAC acknowledges the teaching, curating and logistical work of art teachers who contribute their time to these exhibitions.
Southern Vermont Arts Center is on Southern Vermont Arts Center Drive in Manchester. For more information call 802-362-1405 or go online to svac.org. The museum is open Tuesday through Sunday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Participating schools
Arlington Memorial Middle High School
Bennington Elementary School
Burr and Burton Academy
Cavendish Town Elementary School
Currier Memorial School
The Dorset School
Fisher Elementary School
Fair Haven Union High School
Homeschools
Long Trail School
Manchester Elementary Middle School
Manchester Village School
Maple Street School
Molly Stark Elementary School
Monument Elementary School
Northshire Day School
Poultney High School
Pownal Elementary School
Red Fox Community School
Shaftsbury Elementary School
Sunderland Elementary
Village School of North Bennington
Wells Village School
West River Montessori
Woodford Hollow Elementary School