MANCHESTER — Southern Vermont Arts Center's Elizabeth de C. Wilson Museum will host an annual celebration of pre-K-12 student art that will be on view from March 5 through May 1.

Art from the Schools 2022 will begin with a special week highlighting the region's most advanced young artists. A high school seniors' exhibition runs March 5 to 13, and this new show will feature work by Long Trail School's International Baccalaureate Students as well as advanced art students from Arlington Memorial High School and Burr and Burton Academy. There will be an opening reception March 5, from 2 to 4 p.m.

After a short gallery closing from March 14 to 18 to reorganize, work by hundreds more students will be on the walls through Sunday, May 1. There will be a second reception March 19, from 2 to 4 p.m.

The Wilson Museum will be filled with drawings, paintings, and sculptures created by students from more than 20 area schools and home schools. SVAC acknowledges the teaching, curating and logistical work of art teachers who contribute their time to these exhibitions.

Southern Vermont Arts Center is on Southern Vermont Arts Center Drive in Manchester. For more information call 802-362-1405 or go online to svac.org. The museum is open Tuesday through Sunday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Participating schools

Arlington Memorial Middle High School

Bennington Elementary School

Burr and Burton Academy

Cavendish Town Elementary School

Currier Memorial School

The Dorset School

Fisher Elementary School

Fair Haven Union High School

Homeschools

Long Trail School

Manchester Elementary Middle School

Manchester Village School

Maple Street School

Molly Stark Elementary School

Monument Elementary School

Northshire Day School

Poultney High School

Pownal Elementary School

Red Fox Community School

Shaftsbury Elementary School

Sunderland Elementary

Village School of North Bennington

Wells Village School

West River Montessori

Woodford Hollow Elementary School