TURNERS FALLS, Mass. — Many artists will honor the music and life of Kate Lorenz Saturday night at a sold-out show at the Shea Theater.
SparkleTown: A Tribute to the Music & Spirit of Kate Lorenz will be a night of Lorenz's own songs and the songs of many artists who were part of each other's work. That group will include Chris Smither, Peter Mulvey, Kris Delmhorst, David Goodrich, Jeffrey Foucault, Caitlin Canty, Zak Trojano, Hayward Williams, The Constellations, Mike Roberts/The Rear Defrosters, and Kate's brother, Matt Lorenz — aka The Suitcase Junket, who is also organizing the production.
Matt and Kate Lorenz played in their joint project Rusty Belle with their friend Zak Trojano, and the siblings always sat in on each other's solo projects, both in live shows and on record releases. Kate's projects included her band The Constellations and the ensemble cast, The Rear Defrosters.
"Lights of Knoxville," the first track from the EP Kate was recording before her death, is now available on all digital platforms.
“The song is really beautiful, both the writing and the music," Matt Lorenz has said. "Kate’s voice has this depth of tenderness and maturity about it that’s incredibly moving. We were going to finish off the other songs on the EP this year and I still intend to, most likely with some of the people performing at this tribute, being that these are all folks Kate has recorded with over the years.”
The siblings grew up in Cavendish and Chester, Vt., and Brattleboro remains a regular stop for The Suitcase Junket. Matt Lorenz most recently performed at The Stone Church in February.
Kate Lorenz died unexpectedly at her home in Belchertown on July 21, 2022, due to heart failure caused by a wasp sting. More information about her memorial fund is at katelorenzmusic.com.
Though the show is sold out, donations may still be made by check written to the Kate Lorenz Memorial Community Fund and mailed to Kate Lorenz Memorial Community Fund, PO Box 418 Chester, VT 05143.
More information can be found at sheatheater.org.