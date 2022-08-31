BELLOWS FALLS — Spike Dogtooth and Sam Duffy bring their energetic free-range acoustic music back to Stage 33 Live at 7 p.m. Sept. 9 at 33 Bridge St. in Bellows Falls.
Spike Dogtooth plays acoustic music without restriction: bluegrass, Irish, cowgirl-swing, folk, acoustic rock and country blues. The band’s core players and a revolving crew of guest musicians have developed a loyal following over the past 30 years. A camp favorite at music festivals, they’re best known for their legendary all-night jams. This is a rare opportunity to hear them play on a stage inside of a building.
Multi-instrumentalist songwriter Sam Duffy embraces a passionate style of American roots music based on the belief that genres are better left by the wayside. His influences of heartfelt, living music span cultures and eras.
Music will start at 7:00 p.m. on Friday, September 9, with a suggested donation of $5+ per person. Donations can also be made through stage33live.com will have chairs saved for them. Seating is limited to 40. There will be room for dancing. The event will be recorded and filmed.
The COVID-19 protocol will be the guidelines in effect in the community on show day. Currently, the guidance is that masks are optional, which may change without notice.
Stage 33 Live is a casual and intimate industrial-rustic listening room in a former factory hosting local, regional, and national performances and presentations of original material. No bar or kitchen; the stage is the mission; coffee, soda, juice, water and weird snacks are available by donation. More info about the nonprofit, all-volunteer project, and this and other upcoming events, online at stage33live.com.