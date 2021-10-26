North Bennington to hold Halloween Parade
Vermont Arts Exchange presents the 29th annual North Bennington Halloween Parade on Sunday.
Meet in the area of Vermont Arts Exchange and the North Bennington Post Office on Main Street in North Bennington for a 4 p.m. lift-off. Following the parade will be a gathering at Lion’s Park for awards and a bonfire. Norshaft Lions will be selling $1 hot dogs, hot chocolate, and hot and cold cider. This year will be a walking parade only.
Annual Halloween show up at Left Bank
The annual Halloween show at The Left Bank Gallery in North Bennington is up through Nov. 8.
The exhibit celebrates myths, spectral beings, ephemeral nature and more. Through the work of 22 artists, visitors are invited to explore the mysteries of the Bennington Triangle and the legends of The Sandman of Cologne, La Cobra Verde and the Maiden, Mother and Crone.
Gallery hours are 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday, Wednesday and Friday, with a reception Oct. 22 from 5 to 7 p.m., during which masks will be required and refreshments will be served outside. The gallery is at 5 Bank St.
Contact rhondaratray@gmail.com for more information and additional gallery hours.
Phantom of the Opera comes to Epsilon Spires
Audiences will have the opportunity to be transported back in time during a showing of the silent film “The Phantom of the Opera” at Epsilon Spires, with a live score played by organist and musical historian Dennis James from 7 to 10 p.m. Friday.
When the silent version of The Phantom of the Opera was released in 1925, the live organ soundtrack was so important that its producer and distributor, Universal Pictures, installed a full organ in the Astor Theater in New York City for the film’s premier.
The 1916 Estey organ in the Sanctuary of Epsilon Spires will provide a historical compliment to The Phantom of the Opera, recreating the exact sound that audiences would have heard a century ago.
This event is supported in part by funding from the Golub Foundation, and will feature tricks and treats in celebration of Halloween weekend. Tickets, which are $18 for adults and $10 for children under thirteen, can be purchased at epsilonspires.org.
Writing workshops to cover ghost stories and more
GennaRose Nethercott will lead a writing workshops at the Hooker-Dunham Theater and Gallery on Sunday from 2 to 4 p.m.
The hands-on writing workshop is open to everyone ages 14 and up. No experience is necessary. Tuition is $40 for each workshop, and participants must have proof of vaccination to attend.
Bring a mask, notebook and pencil. For more information, visit hookerdunham.org. To register, email info@hookerdunham.org with your name and the name of the workshop.
The workshop on Oct. 31 is called “Monster Lab.” What defines a monster? Dreadful deeds, claws and teeth, supernatural strangeness? Are monsters villains to be vanquished, or simply misunderstood outsiders? Spend your Halloween encountering a few of literature’s and folklore’s wildest beasts, as you examine what makes a paranormal creature tick — and then, you’ll use those tools to invent new monsters of our own.
GennaRose Nethercott is the author of The Lumberjack’s Dove (Ecco/HarperCollins) selected by Louise Glück as a winner of the National Poetry Series. A born Vermonter, she tours nationally and internationally performing from her works and composing poems-to-order on a manual typewriter with her team, The Traveling Poetry Emporium. She has taught writing workshops from coast to coast, and her first novel and short story collection are forthcoming from Knopf Anchor.
Do the ‘Time Warp’ at the Latchis
An annual showing of “The Rocky Horror Picture Show” is set for Friday at 10 p.m. at the Latchis Theatre. Admission is $10. Costumes are encouraged.
Released in 1975 and featuring a slew of catchy songs, including “Time Warp,” “Sweet Transvestite” and “Damn It, Janet,” this musical/freak show/cult classic/cultural institution remains popular to this day. Starring Tim Curry, Susan Sarandon and Barry Bostwick, “The Rocky Horror Picture Show” is rated R.
For information, visit latchis.com.
For more Brattleboro area festivities this weekend, visit the Downtown Brattleboro Alliance’s website, brattleboro.com/events-calendar.
A podcast on Vermont’s mysteries
If you prefer to stay in, Brattleboro resident Meg McIntyre’s podcast, “The Vermont Ver-Mystery Hour,” explores the Green Mountain State’s strange past and present. Stories include the Bennington Triangle, Pownal witch trial, ghost stories and “unsolved Vermont.”
“The Vermont Ver-Mystery Hour” can be listened to online at soundcloud.com/ vermystery and on all the major podcast apps, such as Spotify, Apple, and Stitcher.