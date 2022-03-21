BENNINGTON — Poetry at Bennington, an endowed program of short-term residencies that brings established and emerging poets to Bennington College for public readings and close work with students, has announced its apring lineup of featured poets.
The series returns to in person programming, with an option to attend remotely via Zoom. All Zoom links are available on the website. All events occur from 7 to 8 p.m. in Tishman Lecture Hall on campus and are free and open to the public. Visitors are required to wear a mask while on campus, fill out the Guest COVID Vaccination Protocol form and be prepared to show their vaccination card.
March 30, the college will host Douglas Kearney.
May 4, the college will host Aditi Machado and Jane Wong.
May 11, the college will host Paisley Rekdal.