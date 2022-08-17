WESTON — Weston Theater Company presents “Steel Magnolias” through Sept. 4 at Weston Playhouse.
Director Sarah Elizabeth Wansley says “Steel Magnolias is a story about community. This group of women gather every Saturday morning to gossip and tease and support each other (and yes, make their hair look fabulous) and Truvy’s salon becomes a second home for all of them. It’s especially joyful to tell this story as we climb out of the pandemic when we are craving these kinds of neighborly spaces.”
The show stars Weston alums Amy Van Nostrand as M’Lynn, Thursday Farrar as Clairee, Dorothy Stanley as Ouiser, and introduces Almeria Campbell as Truvy, and Nyla Sostre as Annelle, and Lexi Lapp as Shelby to Weston audiences.
At The Weston Playhouse, 703 Main St., Weston, adult tickets range from $50 to 74. “Pick Your Price” subscription tickets start at $39. Discounts available for students, veterans, and Vermont residents. Prices do not include sales tax.
Learn more at westontheater.org or call the Weston Box Office at 802-824-5288.