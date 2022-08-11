BRATTLEBORO — Stephan Brandstatter is presenting an afternoon concert of what he calls soundscapes and new music, closing with a "sound bath" at 118 Elliot in Brattleboro Sunday.
The 1 p.m. performance, to last about an hour and a half, is part of a Sunday Sound Series and the Nu Mu Festival. Audience members are encouraged to bring a yoga mat and water. Masks are optional but proof of COVID-19 vaccination is required.
Admission is a suggested donation of $10 to $20, but no one will be turned away for lack of funds. In addition to the improvised soundscapes and Gong Bath, Brandstatter will perform his composition “Sounds for Peace,” which recently was awarded second place in a regional competition.
For over 25 years, Brandstatter has offered gong healing to a multitude of individuals, numerous area yoga studios and regional retreats. Brandstatter's five-song limited promo CD will be available for sale Sunday.
The Nu Mu Festival lasts for the month of August. A full schedule is available online at 118elliot.com and at facebook.com/118Elliot.