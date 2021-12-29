BRATTLEBORO — A New Year’s event previously scheduled at The Stone Church for Thursday and Friday has been canceled to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
Erin Scaggs, community outreach coordinator for The Stone Church, said concert organizers have spent the last few weeks monitoring the pandemic.
“We have done much Zooming with bands and wringing of our hands. Our plans have changed from one iteration to another and then back again several times. And in the end, it honestly became a no-brainer that the only responsible course of action is to postpone the event,” she said.
Organizers and the musicians — Bella’s Bartok, DiTrani Brothers, Folkfaces, Moon Hollow, Slow Pony and DJ Wooly Mar — have already begun planning the reschedule, Scaggs said.
Before the show was canceled, Asher Putnam, guitarist and vocalist for Bella’s Bartok, reflected on the “glorious moment for six weeks, when we were like, we beat the pandemic, and we booked our little butts off.” Bella’s Bartok played a reopening show at The Stone Church with DiTrani Brothers in September.
He had said he looks forward to burying his hatchet in the head of 2021.
“We have plans, but people plan, and God slaps them,” he said. “We’ll see. We have to kind of roll with it.”
Scaggs said the rescheduled show will likely be the same full lineup, possibly a full day, festival-type event.
“We don’t know much, but we do know that it will be way over the top and more than make up for having to nix the New Year’s events,” Scaggs said.
Maria Pugnetti, aka Wooly Mar, said the year 2021 reminded her not to take anything for granted.
“Life is very precarious, and for me, it’s important to remember what I have right now that I’m grateful for: the people that I have in my life and the stability that there still is left to enjoy,” Pugnetti said.