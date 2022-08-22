WEST CHESTERFIELD, N.H. — “Stones in his Pockets” is showing at Actors Theatre Playhouse, on Corner Brook and Main Street, Thursdays, Fridays and Saturday nights through Aug. 27. Performances begin at 7:30 p.m.
Set in rural County Kerry, Marie Jones’ “Stones in his Pockets” tells the story of how a small Irish town becomes wrapped up in the glitz and glamour of Hollywood when the stars arrive to make a film and most of the locals are cast as extras. Two layabouts, Jake and Charley (played by Eric Cutler and Gregory Lesch), have been cast as two of the Irish extras in a Hollywood movie, a shaft of light through the clouds of their dreary rural existence. These two actors not only play Jake and Charley but all the multiple characters who populate the bare stage of the Actors Theatre with a sassy variety of Irish locals and Hollywood Icons as the worlds of Ireland and Tinsel town crash and mingle.
Ticket reservations are highly recommended and are available online at the Actors Theatre Playhouse website, atplayhouse.org.
All tickets are $17, which includes a $2-reservation processing charge. Visit the website for reservations and confirmations as well as Playhouse information, production photos, reviews, comments, volunteer opportunities and directions.