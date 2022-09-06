BRATTLEBORO — The Hooker-Dunham Theater and Gallery will host its next monthly Story Night Thursday at 7 p.m.
Each month, four storytellers share stories from their lives, or even fictional stories they’ve written, ranging in theme and tone. Each story will be 10-15 minutes long, with the whole event being about an hour.
This month's Story Night will feature Eli Coughlin-Galbraith, Montana Miller, Devi Lockwood and Shannon Ward.
This program contains adult themes and is not suitable for children. Audience members must bring proof of a COVID-19 vaccination or a negative test, and be masked for the performance. Audience members will be asked to show their vaccine card, or a picture of it, as they arrive. Suggested donation is $5.
The Hooker-Dunham holds a Story Night on the second Thursday of each month.
If interested in telling a story at a future story night, email info@hookerdunham.org.