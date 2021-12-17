BRATTLEBORO — A string ensemble from Portland, Maine, returns to the Brattleboro Music Center Jan. 7.
In the throes of a New England winter, Palaver Strings musicians hope their program, “Painted Dreams,” helps audiences close their eyes and think of sunnier times. Performers include Domenic Salerni and Maya French on violin, Brianna Fischler and Lysander Jaffe on viola and Ben Swartz and Kamyron Williams on cello.
Tickets for the 7 p.m. concert at the music center, 72 Blanche Moyse Way, are $20 general admission and are available at bmcvt.org, by calling 802-257-4523 or by emailing info@bmcvt.org.
The program begins with Adolphus Hailstork’s Divertimento for Violin and Viola, written as a wedding gift to two of his musician friends, Eva Cappelletti-Chao and Phillipe Chao. It is followed by Jeffrey Mumford’s layered and textured string quartet, "A Veil of Liquid Diamonds." An avid painter as well as a composer, Mumford writes that his work is “inspired by cloud imagery, suspended structures that continually split off and recombine as analogous to the formation of layers of simultaneous musical development.”
The program concludes with Tchaikovsky’s dashing and daring Souvenir de Florence, Op. 70, which he wrote on one of his visits to Italy, drawing on both Italian themes and the Russian melodies of his homeland.
Palaver Strings is a musician-led string ensemble and nonprofit organization.
The Brattleboro Music Center, founded in 1952, is supported in part by the Vermont Arts Council and the National Endowment for the Arts.