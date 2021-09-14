DOVER — The Glen David Andrews Band was in between Bondville and Brooklyn, N.Y., when Hurricane Ida hit the group's home state of Louisiana.
Andrews, a trombonist, said his band posted videos seeking donations to help get about 13 family members and friends out of danger. They also found support in getting dates to extend the tour in the northeast because shows in New Orleans needed to be canceled due to storm damage.
"So far, we booked about 12 gigs," Andrews said Tuesday. "It's been a lot of help and a lot of great people opening their wallets and hearts."
Andrews has played shows in Bondville for many years and the Red Fox Inn in town welcomed his band to stay there when the storm derailed plans. Andrews said a friend who runs the inn put out a call for more shows and in came a response from Joe Levy, owner of Whirlygig Music.
Levy is organizing a show at an outdoor event space at One More Time, a restaurant and bar in West Dover. The band starts at 8 p.m. Saturday and the performance will occur rain or shine. Tickets can be purchased for $20 at the show or on events.com.
"Please join us for an evening of dance, enlightenment and great music, but more importantly to gather as a community and help rally support for these musicians and the people of New Orleans," an event description reads. "As you already know, Hurricane Ida battered Louisiana at the end of August, leaving nearly a million people without power in New Orleans. It sent hundreds of thousands of people scrambling to evacuate, and left countless others bracing for survival, in an eerie echo of Hurricane Katrina, which made landfall in Louisiana 16 years ago to the day."
The band will also perform in a benefit concert at 6 p.m. Sept. 24, with proceeds going directly to The Roots of Music school in New Orleans, which aims to empower the city's underprivileged youth through music. Some of the schools' buildings and staff members' homes were damaged by Ida, according to an event description. Children are encouraged to attend. Admittance is by donation, and each donation is returned with a free bowl of Louisiana-style red beans and rice.
For more information about The Roots of Music school and to make a donation or be a sponsor, visit rootsofmusic.org.
Andrews is described as "a native son of New Orleans [who] comes from a storied extended family of musicians. He was born in the historic Tremé neighborhood which many consider to be the oldest Black community in the United States. Transfixed by the magic and mystery of the city’s second-line parades, Andrews and his older brother, Derrick Tabb of the Rebirth Brass Band, along with their younger cousin Troy Trombone Shorty, soaked up life’s musical lessons by learning the history of the brass band tradition firsthand from iconic figures like Tuba Fats. They also learned the power of the city’s Mardi Gras Indian culture."
Starting on a bass drum as a child, Andrews picked up the trombone. He played with New Orleans' "most energetic brass bands" from New Birth and Li’l Rascals to ReBirth and Treme, according to the event description.
All proceeds from tickets for Saturday's show will go to help the band and their families return home and rebuild. The money also will support the nonprofit Krewe of Red Beans, which works to sustain New Orleans culture and can be found at kreweofredbeans.org.
"We don't need much," Andrews said, "but it wouldn't be right to not help other people going through pain."
Krewe of Red Beans is responsible for raising more than $2 million to support musicians and struggling bars and restaurants, according to the event description. Deerfield Valley Real Estate helped underwrite the local event.
One More Time will be open with a new menu and a full bar with many brews on tap. Event attendees are asked to be patient with staff because like most businesses in Vermont and across the U.S., the bar and restaurant is challenged with staffing issues.
Andrews said he has been through similar situations three times in the last 18 years. He has a special fondness for New England, having toured and performed in the area for many years. Andrews plans to record two singles that was he going to put down in New Orleans in in the northeast instead.
"Financially, it makes no sense for me to go home," he said. "There's waste everywhere. There's debris. My house had a little damage. ... I'm not rushing home to nothing."
Andrews described finding beauty in the stars when looking at the sky at Stratton Mountain on Monday night and in the way Americans help each other through tough times.
"I'm in a grateful position," he said.