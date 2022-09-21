JOHNSON — Sundog Poetry, a literary-arts nonprofit organization, seeks a part-time (15 hours per week, 50 weeks per year) managing director. The best candidate will be a self-starter with excellent management/administrative skills, fund-raising experience, first-rate communication and organizational abilities and expertise in marketing and outreach. The candidate will also work in close coordination with Board members on other Sundog needs such as budgeting, programming and strategic planning, as the situation demands.
The center is looking for a one-year commitment, with opportunities for longer employment and increased hours dependent on fundraising. Pay: $22/hour. Resume review has begun for a contemplated Nov. 1 start. Position will stay open until filled.
For a full job description, visit sundogpoetry.org/newmanagingdirector-search.
For questions, contact sundog.search@gmail.com or call 802-730-5820
Send your application (cover letter and resume) to: sundog.search@gmail.com