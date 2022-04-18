PUTNEY — A collection of poems by a Brattleboro writer and editor was selected as winner of the 2021 Sundog Poetry Book Award.
Michael Fleming will read from “Bags and Tools,” published in collaboration with Green Writers Press, at 7 p.m. April 22 at Next Stage Arts, 15 Kimball Hill. There is a suggested donation of $10. Books will be available for purchase at the event and are at the Sundog Poetry bookshop online, sundogpoetry.org/shop.
Fleming was born in San Francisco, raised in Wyoming, and has lived and learned and worked all around the world, from Thailand, England, and Swaziland to Berkeley, New York City, and now Brattleboro. He’s been a teacher, a grad student, a carpenter, and always a writer.