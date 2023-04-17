MONTPELIER — The Board of Trustees of the Vermont Arts Council has named Susan Evans McClure as executive director of the council, the state’s primary source of funding, advocacy and information for the arts in Vermont since 1965.
As executive director, Evans McClure will lead the organization’s efforts to expand arts opportunities, cultivate creative placemaking and energize the creative economy across Vermont.
McClure starts in the new position on May 8.
“Susan brings a wealth of experience to her work as the Arts Council’s next executive director. That experience combined with her energy, her commitment to diversity, and her connections with the nonprofit and business communities in Vermont will enrich the council’s work as it moves forward under new leadership,” said Rebecca McMeekin, chair of the Board of Trustees, in a statement.
Evans McClure comes to the VAC after serving as executive director of the Lake Champlain Maritime Museum in Vergennes since 2019. She also serves as the chair of the Board of Directors at the Addison County Economic Development Corp., as a trustee for the Carpenter-Carse Library in Hinesburg, and is a graduate of the Snelling Center for Government’s Vermont Leadership Institute.
Previously, Evans McClure served as executive director of VSA Vermont (now Inclusive Arts Vermont), which focuses on arts accessibility for all, and was director of programs and audience development at the Smithsonian’s National Museum of American History, where she led a team responsible for major arts and cultural initiatives. She has also worked in the education departments of the Flynn Center for the Performing Arts and Shelburne Museum and in marketing at Magic Hat Brewing Co.
“The arts are a vital part of life in Vermont, and I am thrilled to be joining the dedicated team at the Vermont Arts Council in this work to build the future of our creative state,” said Evans McClure.
Evans McClure succeeds Amy Cunningham, who has been serving as interim executive director since former Executive Director Karen Mittelman stepped down Oct. 31. Cunningham will return to her role as deputy director.