BRATTLEBORO — A lively Christmastime tradition will also be a reunion of sorts for the Sweetback Sisters.
“What people might not understand is that the Sweetback Sisters have not had a show all together since our Christmas spectacular tour of 2019,” said Zara Bode, of Brattleboro, who fronts the band with Emily Miller.
Just this week, she said she hugged her fellow frontwoman for the first time in two years, and met Miller’s nine-month-old son, Angus.
“This is a reunion not just for fans of the band, but for all of us, as well,” Bode said.
Tonight at the Stone Church, the Sweetback Sisters will hold its 13th annual Country Christmas Singalong Spectacular, with a one-hour matinee for children at 5:30 p.m. (doors: 5 p.m.) and a full show at 8 p.m. (doors: 7:30 p.m.). Some of the earliest iterations of the rollicking singalong were held at Guilford Community Church and the Hooker-Dunham Theater & Gallery in Brattleboro. Miller attended The Putney School. As well as music, the show features games and trivia.
The band will include, as well as Bode and Miller, Ross Bellenoit and Bode’s husband Stefan Amidon. Rhees Williams will be on bass, and Kris Yunker on piano and organ.
“What I have noticed is that traditions evolve. We have to be malleable to accommodate these times,” Bode said.
She said she has some surprises in store for Christmas morning — she and Amidon are the parents of young children — and she feels fortunate to have her mother in from California this year.
As long as her family can throw in a few traditions and eggnog, she said, “I’d say it’s safe to call it a merry Christmas.”
Tickets range from $10 to $20 for both Brattleboro shows. More information and tickets are available at stonechurchvt.com.
Proof of vaccination against COVID-19 or a negative COVID test administered by a health professional within 48 hours of the show will be needed for entry to the Stone Church. Masks will be required while inside the venue.