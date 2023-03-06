BRATTLEBORO — She's been called the "Diva of the Diode" and the "Queen of Quadraphonic Sound." Those are apt descriptions of Suzanne Ciani, a legendary synthesizer composer and electronic music pioneer who will perform at Epsilon Spires on Thursday night.
Ciani will lead the audience on a quadraphonic sound journey, "exploring the limits of spatial audio and modular performance within the breathtaking sonic atmosphere of the Epsilon Spires sanctuary," according to a news release for the event.
Ciani is a five-time Grammy award-nominated New Age composer and neo-classical recording artist who has released over 20 solo albums, including "Seven Waves" and "The Velocity of Love," along with a landmark LP “LIVE Quadraphonic,” which restarted her performances on the Buchla modular synthesizer. Her warm, inviting electronic compositions have inspired numerous modern, avant-garde synth composers.
Her work has also been featured in films, games and countless commercials. Even if you've never heard her name, you've definitely heard the sounds that she's created: from her own voice fed through a vocoder on Bally's groundbreaking "Xenon" pinball machine; to Coca-Cola’s "pop-and-pour" sound in TV and radio commercials; to the space-age effects for the "Star Wars and Other Galactic Funk" album; to the "swoosh" sound on the song "Afternoon Delight" by Starland Vocal Band (which, at the time, Ciani thought was just a "song about spaceships").
Ciani was inducted into the first class of Keyboard Magazine's Hall of Fame alongside other synth luminaries, including Bob Moog, Don Buchla and Dave Smith, and received the Moog Innovation Award. Most recently, she is the recipient of the Independent Icon Award from A2IM. She has also designed logos for Fortune 500 companies, and carved out a niche as one of the most creatively successful female composers in the world. "A Life in Waves," a documentary about Ciani’s life and work, debuted at South by Southwest in 2017.
Ciani is a graduate of Wellesley College in Massachusetts and holds a master's degree in music composition from the University of California, Berkeley.
After graduating from Berkeley, Ciani took up work at Buchla and Associates to earn enough money for a Buchla synthesizer of her own, the Buchla 200. There, according to an interview on the Lost Notes podcast, she "sat and soldered joints and drilled holes for three dollars an hour. When the synthesizers were finished, tested and shipped off, I felt as though I were losing children."
Ciani will have opening support for Thursday's concert by Jesse Beaman, an Austin, Texas, experimental musician and composer who has shared the stage with acts such as Kazu Makino of Blonde Redhead, CocoRosie, This Will Destroy You, Julianna Barwick, White Denim, Efterklang and Silver Mt. Zion.
Best known for his project "My Empty Phantom," Beaman now performs with a more minimal approach exploring classical piano, ambient electronics and percussion.
Suzanne Ciani will perform at Epsilon Spires, 190 Main St., Brattleboro, Thursday at 8 p.m. For tickets and more information, go to epsilonspires.org.