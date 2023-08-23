Say the word to yourself: Family.
Now say the word again, but this time out loud. Then think about family in time and place. How is your life different than your parents’ or grandparents’ lives?
Perhaps these shifts in time and place conjure images of a closely knit, loving group of common ancestry. Or maybe memories of dysfunction and stress, pain and suffering. More often than not, family takes us to places of extremes in a rollercoaster ride that rarely seems to stop at the gate for the unwilling to jump off, and then never make their way back.
Given this, the thing about family — the word — is that it follows from the Middle English familie, which is derived from the Latin familia or household, which included servants as well as blood relations of the householder, stemming ultimately from famulus or servant.
Why do I perseverate on the etymology of this word, which has brought both delight and distress to the human condition?
Because while consuming Caren Simpson McVicker’s recently released debut novel, “Henderson House,” (Inkshares, 2023, trade paperback, 434 pages, $18.99), I couldn’t help thinking that her protagonists so well embody the ups and downs of life that are uniquely about family.
So does the author’s language and voice, which draws us into the story. McVicker, who lives in Dorset but originally hails from Oklahoma and is an enrolled member of the Cherokee Nation, took much of her life to decide the write this story. We should be glad McVicker finally pressed ahead. Her sense of time, place, and personal history takes us to 1941 Bartlesville, Oklahoma, against the backdrop of a looming world on fire, and stoked by the winds of global war.
Plenty of intrigue surrounds the two Blackwell sisters, Bessie and Florence, as they take residence in Mrs. Henderson’s boarding house, a near-sanctuary of sorts. Mrs. Henderson is a talisman, an intuitive landlady who seems to grasp things about her tenants they themselves cannot even see — or foresee, as the case may be.
Spinster Bessie Blackwell loves her church, her God, and works in the office of a big, local petroleum company (in case anyone is not aware, even to this day, oil is king in Oklahoma — in 1941, it may have even surpassed Bessie’s deity).
Her sister, Florence, is a widow struggling on many levels to raise her son Johnny, and needs Bessie to help her both physically and emotionally. She works in a local haberdashery and has a promotion offer to her company’s main store in Tulsa, so decisions are on the horizon.
In the middle of all this, a new boarder comes to Henderson House, the charming Frank Davis, and Bessie’s spinsterhood might soon be called into question. But Davis himself has past shadows following him (of course he does!).
The two sisters are joined in the story by their brother Eddie, Professor Rutledge, the boarding house cook Edna, and the house dog Louie. At this point, and without giving away too much more of the story, McVicker has put together the substance of a plot that screams “page turner!”
Suffice it to say that the strength of the family’s fabric will be tested, with siblings challenged by each other, and additional faces entering the fray. McVicker then cleverly allows us to have multiple perspectives on this journey, and makes the reading easy to boot.
No chapter is too long with 38 of them covering the novel's 436 pages, so the reader is allowed a brisk flight from one chapter to the next. This experience allows for one to either plow through, or savor the moment by tapping into a chapter or two at a time, and then coming back to it later. In this way, “Henderson House” is particularly reader-friendly.
In addition, McVicker takes three points of view, those of Florence, Bessie and Mrs. Henderson, and weaves the story masterfully to appeal not just to emotions, but also to keen intellect. Mercifully, she eschews the traditional “three big sections” approach and jumps the point of view seemingly at random, from one chapter to the next, which also keeps readers on their toes.
To this end, her dialogue is at the forefront of the turning pages, but also very nicely and adeptly offers up sublime yet simple narrative shifts that not only enhance her years of extensive historical research, but also show off her flair and gravitas as a writer and storyteller.
McVicker uses this device with subtle sophistication as she introduces subjects which should interest all of us today, but may have been viewed differently in 1941. These backdrops to the human storytelling include the evolution of early feminism, pregnancy outside of marriage, violence against women, and unfairness in the treatment of Cherokee peoples.
In packing this book with the speech of her numerous characters, one can’t help thinking what excellent candidates the Blackwell sisters, et al., are for TV or the silver screen, since family dramas are well-known sellers if they take root and survive their first screenings/seasons.
As such, these archetypes are so well developed that they become well-suited for the visual, a medium that might even do them more justice than print. It also wouldn’t surprise me to learn that studio honchos and McVicker’s reps might someday be in discussion to make this happen.
The story also lends itself very well to inclusion on upcoming book club lists
In all, “Henderson House” moves along quickly, is entertaining, and makes you want to see it all play out on a screen, but still allows for us as readers to kick it around in our own imaginations.
Which ultimately, might make the story perfect too be acted out on stage or screen.
Already a member of the writing and Cherokee families, etymology alone might find McVicker a future place in yet another family.
"Henderson House” is available on Amazon, and in bookstores everywhere.