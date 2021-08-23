Chris Triebert moves her arms over her head in the motion she recalls her neighbors passing prints of her photos across her yard in the aftermath of Tropical Storm Irene.
A garage where the South Newfane photographer had stored her published work was destroyed in the storm in August 2011, and because her studio was flooded and she had already packed much of her work into her house, her prints, notecards and calendars, among other items, had to be moved into tents and onto tarps in her yard.
“It was just a crazy amount of moving things around,” Triebert said on a recent day in her studio behind her home. The studio has long been repaired and updated; a new garage has been built, and a garden grows in the place of the old one.
Rock River Studio, which Triebert shares with her partner, potter Carol Ross, was among the artist spaces flooded in the storm that brought heavy rains, uprooted trees and destroyed roads in Southern Vermont. Ten years since the devastation, what Triebert and the other artists remember most is how much people helped one another in the aftermath.
“I always like to say this about the experience of Tropical Storm Irene: That in the end, she gave more than she took,” Triebert said. “The amount of community support and love and camaraderie was overwhelmingly more positive than the damage of Irene was negative.”
She remembers community potlucks each night at the Williamsville Hall, and since the roads were impassible to vehicles, residents walked there, picking up their neighbors along the way.
“It was really an incredible experience,” she said.
The next year, Triebert organized the Rock River Revival Parade to raise money for the local fire departments.
“It just brought people together in a way we had not been before. People became intimately friendly in a way beyond the, sort of, social barriers,” she said. “Everybody knew everybody after Irene. It was such a sense of, ‘We are all in this together.’”
Ann Coleman, a painter in Whitingham, lost 44 original works and over 400 prints when her gallery on West Main Street in Wilmington was swept away entirely. The gallery also contained the work of seven other artists. She remembers trying to get into town, not knowing what was going on with the building.
“A couple of days before, my late husband Joe said, ‘You might want to consider getting your art out,’” she said.
She said she did not expect the flooding to be as heavy, or on her side of the street. At the time of the flood, she was renovating the gallery. Her husband, Joe Specht, had just finished a coat of yellow paint two days before, she recalled. Specht died in 2017.
Coleman said she had prints of most of the paintings that were swept away, but wishes she hadn’t lost the original watercolor painting of her grandmother’s house, or a notebook from high school containing a record of her work and to whom it went.
“That, I was sad to lose, because I could never replace that,” Coleman said, speaking on a recent day in her home. She had initially planned to rebuild, and ran a temporary gallery in 2013, but currently does not run a gallery, instead focusing her efforts on painting.
“Life is at a much better pace right now,” she said.
Photos from the aftermath show Coleman smiling with her arms out at the former site of her gallery. In some photos, she poses with the parts of the “Vanishing Vermonter” sculpture that was washed away and later returned to her in three pieces.
“People who might have had differences with one another, everybody just pitched in and it didn’t matter,” she recalled. “All the good in people came out.”
Naomi Goldie, an oil painter who had a space in Whetstone Studio for the Arts in Brattleboro during Irene, was working in her studio when the building was severely damaged in the storm. She remembers the water rising and realizing she needed to move her car to higher ground.
“It was really dramatic. I’ve never seen anything like it. I hope I never do again,” Goldie said when reached by phone this week. She now divides her time between Brattleboro and Burlington. “One minute you’re making art in your dream studio, and the next minute the entire building is ripped apart.”
She said the building looked like “a layer cake that’s missing a couple of layers down below.”
She estimates she lost around $30,000 worth of equipment, furniture and art. Before authorities condemned the building, she said she and other artists were able to save some of their work by moving it to the other end of the building.
The next year, when Hurricane Sandy struck New York City, she said she helped children affected by the destruction make mosaic art, and knew she could relate to their struggles in a way she would not have otherwise.
“It felt like a full-circle moment,” she said. “I feel lucky that I went through something like this because it makes you a more resilient person.”
Stephanie Shiman of Marlboro, who owns Frabjous Fibers and Wonderland Yarns — hand-dyed yarns and fibers — lost some of her work in Irene, as did her father, a stained glass artist with whom she shared a studio in the Whetstone building.
She recalls the Brattleboro Museum and Art Center hosting a fundraiser for artists affected by the floods.
Danny Lichtenfeld, director of the Brattleboro museum, said the fundraiser was an expanded version of regular dinners the museum held to raise money for local art projects. While most of the dinners raised around $800, he said this event, BEAN vs. IRENE, raised around $10,000.
“We had a lot of people donating money we were then distributing to these artists. They didn’t know these artists — it was just one small way they could try to help,” Lichtenfeld said. “It was all very heartwarming, actually.”
Shiman said the gesture reminded her that her work is worthwhile and recognized by others.
“It was just like this, ‘Hey, we’re here for you,’ kind of thing,” she said.