WEST CHESTERFIELD, N.H. — Patrick Barlow’s "The 39 Steps" is now open at Actors Theatre Playhouse on Thursday.
Based on Alfred Hitchcock’s 1935 cinematic masterpiece and John Buchan’s best-selling spy novel, "The 39 Steps" follows a man falsely accused of being a spy on a wild chase across England and Scotland, packing espionage, train rides, bridge climbing, plane chases, murder and romance into a thrilling comedic adventure. Along the way, he encounters dastardly murders, double-crossing secret agents, and, of course, romance.
The show runs through July 29. There is a new online box office and ticket reservation system at atplayhouse.org.