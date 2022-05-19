PUTNEY — Next Stage Arts brings New York band The Big Takeover to the Putney Inn on Sunday at 5 p.m. This concert is part of Next Stage’s Bandwagon Summer Series. Pete Muller & The Kindred Souls open.
"The Big Takeover's music brings people to the dance floor, and it represents a mixture of the sounds of Jamaica and American soul," said Keith Marks, executive director of Next Stage Arts. "The combination of their music with the Americana stylings of Pete Muller's Kindred Souls is going to make yet another amazing day of families spending time outdoors, sipping drinks, dancing, and building shared experiences as a community."
A far cry from the pop-punk of American ska, The Big Takeover take its cues from Desmond Dekker and the first wave of Jamaican pop music as well as from the soulful energy and sophistication of Motown, according to a show description. The band is fronted by Jamaican-born singer and songwriter NeeNee Rushie.
This event is co-presented with The Stone Church in Brattleboro.
Tickets ($20 in advance, $25 at the door; children under 12 are free) and more information are at nextstagearts.org.