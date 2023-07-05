WILLIAMSTOWN, Mass. — The Clark Art Institute continues its five-part outdoor concert series with a performance by Makaya McCraven on July 12 at 6 p.m. The free outdoor concert takes place near the Reflecting Pool.
Jazz drummer and composer McCraven was raised in a vibrant, creative community in the Northampton, Mass., area. That scene, with its enticing blend of cultures, helped establish his philosophy around jazz as folk music. Eventually he discovered bridges between jazz and hip-hop, including classic jazz records being sampled by hip-hop producers, and began to devote energy to reappropriating jazz to be, in his words, “what it is, what it means to me, and what it means for my people."
McCraven has a unique gift for collapsing space, destroying borders, and blending past, present, and future into arrangements of post-genre, jazz-rooted, 21st century folk music. Working through a litany of percussion, he engages with the histories of jazz and hip-hop.
Bring a picnic and your own seating. For more information, visit clarkart.edu/events.
The next outdoor concert is performed by Darlingside on July 19 at 6 p.m. near the Clark’s Reflecting Pool.