BRATTLEBORO — "The Costume Shop" features a particularly sleepy small village that comes alive with the arrival of a costumier who opens a shop of dazzling possibilities. With a bit of magic and charm, the costumier offers change and surprises to the villagers. And yet, not everyone welcomes these changes — hence conflict brews within the town.
This original story takes place in the village of Navin, an Arabic word meaning “change.” A quiet village begins to awaken and live up to its name with the arrival of Amahl, a costumier. When Amahl opens her costume shop, most villagers are curious, intrigued, and enticed by her diverse selection of garments and accessories. However, there are three outraged individuals. The villagers must sort through their reactions while the costumier remains a provocateur for inciting change that some accuse as “disturbing the peace.” A trial takes place. What will ensue? A return to normalcy as it was known? Or, a shifting and reordering of village life?
Members of Theatre Adventure rehearse Costume Shop at the West Village Meeting House on Monday, Nov. 7, 2022. People can view the play either Wednesday or Thursday at 10:30 a.m. or Friday, Nov. 11, at 7 p.m. Purchase local photos online.
With ingenuity and a good dose of pluck and humor, the Theatre Adventure Thursday Troupe presents an age-old storyline that features "change coming knocking at the door," causing messy and tumultuous disruption. Might a new spirit of authenticity and honesty develop in Navin among the villagers?
The actors will breathe life into their tale with movement, acting, original music, costumes, dancing, singing, soundscapes, shadow screen and projections. Theatre Adventure actors have a passion for performance, story and audiences. As an inclusive theater troupe, they know no limits as storytellers who skillfully cast spells of engagement.
All Theatre Adventure productions are ASL interpreted, sensory friendly and appropriate for all ages. All classes, rehearsals, and performances take place at the wheelchair-accessible West Village Meeting House, 29 South St., West Brattleboro. School groups are welcome.
People can view the play either Wednesday or Thursday at 10:30 a.m. or Friday at 7 p.m. It will also be streamed online.
For more information, or accessibility or accommodation questions, email info@theatreadventure.org or call or text 802-387-0765.
