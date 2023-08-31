NEWFANE — Nancy Calicchio returns to the Crowell Gallery with her new collection of 24 paintings appropriately titled “Reflection.” This timely body of work seeks to evoke introspection and appreciation for the delicate balance between Vermont’s changing landscapes and the timeless beauty of nature’s reflections. While there are paintings of hills and fields, it is Vermont rivers that dominate the canvas.
Calicchio starts her paintings plein air: “I’m drawn to the illusive quality of reflected light on streams and ponds. I believe the greatest challenge for a landscape artist is to capture the ineffable beauty of our natural world in flux. For me, rivers offer the greatest challenge.”
Four of the paintings feature the site of the old mill in the center of Putney village. “It is easy to imagine this same mill pond when it was the vibrant center of a community. Reflecting on change over time leads me to consider a future landscape which can provoke a strange ‘future’ nostalgia for the natural world we now enjoy in Vermont.”
Nancy Calicchio moved to Vermont in 1963. She enjoyed work as an independent school educator until she retired when she embraced painting as a second career. Calicchio is primarily a self-taught artist who began to paint in workshops with Diane Rath at the Putney Village Arts in 2007. Following her work with Rath, she continued to participate in workshops, the most recent with George Van Hook in 2023 at the Bryan Gallery in Jeffersonville.
The artist will be at a public reception Sept. 9 from 4 to 6 p.m. The gallery is within the Moore Free Library at 23 West St. in Newfane, open Tuesday, Wednesday, Friday 1 to 5 p.m., Thursday 1 to 6 p.m. and Saturday 10 to 1 p.m.