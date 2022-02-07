BRATTLEBORO — A drawing studio in town is offering weekly after-school sessions for children 9 and older, Thursdays from 3:30 to 5 p.m.
These sessions at The Drawing Studio, 28 Williams St., are for young people who like to draw and would enjoy a place to practice and get help when they need it. There will be lots of drawing supplies, an art library, healthy snacks and lots of space and sunlight.
Fore more information, go online to vermontdrawingstudio.com/afterschooldrawing.
These sessions are by donation to keep them accessible to everyone.