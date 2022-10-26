WILMINGTON — Have you ever wished your young kids could learn to play the violin, but you thought Suzuki lessons were only available in metropolitan areas?
Violin lessons using the Suzuki method are now available in Windham County, taught by Becca Eöwind of Wilmington, who has been teaching there since 2019.
The Suzuki Method, founded by Sinichi Suzuki more than 50 years ago, applies the approach of language learning to learning music. Students learn to listen and imitate, as we all did when we were learning to talk, rather than learning to read music and then following strict rules.
With this method, children can often start at very young ages, before they’re able to read. Eöwind started violin at age 3. Her mother was a Suzuki piano teacher so was familiar with the approach.
Eöwind says she enjoys breaking down the skills one needs to play the violin into small building blocks so the students can be successful right from the beginning. Students don’t need a background in music, just an interest and an ability to listen. The approach is basically classical, but the ability to play music goes beyond classical, Eöwind said.
For 22 years, Eöwind taught in Newton, Mass., where there were nine violin teachers and 200 students. Eöwind now offers lessons at the old high school building in Wilmington Friday and Saturday mornings, to both individuals and groups. Currently, there are no adult groups, but Eöwind said she’d like to offer them, too, if there is interest.
For instruments, Eöwind recommends David Baker in Dummerston. He will not only sell instruments, but rent them.
Those interested in learning more about the Suzuki lessons can contact Eöwind at soversuzuki@gmail.com or telephone at 802-579-3739 or Google "soversuzuki."