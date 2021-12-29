WILMINGTON — With Phish postponing its run of concerts in New York City leading up to New Year’s Day, a tribute band from Toronto may be the next best bet this year.
“If you need your New Year’s fix, this is the place to do it,” said Joe Levy, chairman of the board for the nonprofit Friends of Historic Memorial Hall.
Levy said a lot of shows have been canceled recently due to the omicron variant of COVID-19, but Friday’s concert is still on.
The Lizards will be serving up three sets of Phish’s music at Historic Memorial Hall in Wilmington. Doors open at 8 p.m. and the show starts at 9 p.m. Tickets are available for $30 on events.com or $35 at the door.
Wilmington has an indoor mask mandate and the hall will only be occupied to half capacity to provide sufficient physical distance. Attendees will be required to show proof of COVID-19 vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test taken within the last 48 hours.
Rich Grossman, guitarist in The Lizards, said the band’s song selections ranges across all of Phish’s albums. Band members take pride in having one of the largest repertoires of Phish tribute bands.
Their show is the last of the season at Memorial Hall. Due to costs to heat the building, events will start up again around Memorial Day.
“We’re hoping to have a very robust schedule in 2022,” Levy said.
This season offered Deerfield Valley Players’ take on “Cyrano the Musical” and four concerts.
The Lizards started in response to a lack of jam bands in Toronto.
“We have a few Grateful Dead tribute bands that play semi-regularly, not a lot of original music at all,” Grossman said. “So I took it upon myself to start something.”
Grossman knew a drummer for many years who would fit the bill then put out feelers on Facebook for a bassist and a keyboardist. He found players and started charting out the music.
When they got to rehearsing, he said, “things just locked into place.” Then they began playing shows in November 2013. Their first concerts were in Toronto. Around 2017, the band decided to tour the United States.
“There’s a lot of paperwork you have to do,” he said. “We saved up and kind of made it work.”
The Lizards’ first bassist left the band about three years ago and Mike Meusel now fills the role. Benjamin Weigensberg plays drums, Joel Visentin is on keyboards, and all band members sing.
“It feels like we have our family together,” Grossman said. “It all started from lack of opportunity in the town to experience music like that, and doing so, we’ve created a tiny community in Toronto of people coming to our shows.”
Grossman also is seeing fans from communities in the U.S. at shows each time the band comes around. He recalled playing Historic Memorial Hall before the pandemic.
“I often say that venue specifically is one of my favorites,” he said. “It just has a great feel. That hall, something about it, feels almost like a church dance kind of vibe in a small town.”
Grossman said he couldn’t share too many details for the Wilmington show except that some songs would be new for the band.
“Hopefully, people in the crowd will take to it and enjoy,” he said. “We want to make it as close to a Phish’s New Year as possible.”
The plan is to play two sets, then a third that goes through midnight.
“We don’t have the budget Phish normally has, so we won’t be able to do any of the gags Phish does like flying in on a hotdog,” Grossman said.
The Lizards also will perform at Black Line Tavern at Magic Mountain in Londonderry at 8 p.m. Thursday.
More information can be found on the band’s Facebook and Instagram page, and at thelizardsband.com. The band recently put out an original album of instrumentals called “Just Jams Vol. 1,” which is available on thelizardsmusic.bandcamp.com and CDs.