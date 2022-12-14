BENNINGTON — The Bennington Museum is hosting the haunted works of local artists until the new year, and all of the mesmerizing pieces are up for auction.
Jamie Franklin is the curator of the “In the Shadow of the Hills” exhibit, which is available for viewing from now until Dec. 31. The exhibit is a precursor to the Haunted Vermont exhibit that will be on display in the late summer of 2023.
“In the Shadow of the Hills” pays homage to local legend and author Shirley Jackson and her novel “The Haunting of Hill House.” Jackson spent most of her writing career in North Bennington, and the museum wanted to pay tribute to her and the other ghostly stories that take place in Bennington County.
The museum will be acquiring a major gift from Jackson’s estate, and those pieces will be on display next year in the Haunted Vermont exhibit.
Other stories of inspiration include the Manchester vampire, Pownal witches, the Bennington Triangle, haunted covered bridges, Spiritualism, Paula Jean Welden, UFOs and, of course, Jackson herself.
“All of those things kind of came together with my interest in spiritualism and wanting to pull it together into an exhibition that’s fun and engaging. It relates to local history, local lore,” said Franklin.
Franklin gave the artists a brief overview of the exhibit’s theme, and then he let the 27 artists’ imaginations run wild. Each artist interpreted the exhibition’s prompt in a different way. Some created literal interpretations of each haunted happening in Vermont, while others took their own spirituality into consideration while creating.
Most of the artists do not create art full-time, “so the invitation to this show is one of the primary encouragements to get into the studio,” said Franklin. He extended the invitation to the exhibit around July or August, and most artists created new pieces for the museum. “I invite artists who I know their work or it kind of relates to the theme,” he said.
When entering the exhibit, viewers will start in a room filled with art that resembles a haunted forest. The next room is filled with the rest of the exhibit, including one interactive piece of art. Each artist’s work is accompanied by an artist statement that can explain the thought process and inspiration behind the works.
Every piece of art in the exhibit is up for sale in the museum’s annual end of year exhibition and closed bid auction. The funds will be split between the artists and the museum, and bids can be placed in person and online. The museum’s annual gala on Dec. 16 is the last opportunity to bid on these one of a kind pieces. Tickets can be bought online at the museum’s website.
For those wondering why the museum would host an exhibition so eerie, Franklin said it best: “When society is suboptimal to us, we tend to gravitate towards things that we can’t quite explain, because reality is hard to explain at the moment.”