BELLOWS FALLS — The Milkhouse Heaters will play the Stage 33 Live listening room in Bellows Falls at 6 p.m. Sunday.
Twice canceled by COVID-19, the third time’s the charm.
The Milkhouse Heaters moved to Southern Vermont in 2003 and rolled Americana into their punk roots. They’ve opened for Fred Eaglesmith and closed for Billy Bragg, had two songs featured on The Shoulder to the Plough CD, and were repeat invited performers at the Roots on the River Festival.
They’re beloved not just for their strong writing and performing chops — they’re ardent supporters of local live music and considered, considerate living.
This listening room show is at Stage 33 Live, 33 Bridge St. The performance will be recorded and filmed. Seating is limited to 40. A $5-plus donation is suggested for the band, but nobody will be turned away for lack of money. Advance donations made through the stage33live.com website double as chair reservations.
All individuals are required to wear a mask except when eating or drinking, and maintain a 6-foot social distance from people not in their party. Performers are not required to be masked while performing. Seating will be a minimum of eight feet from the stage. If you wish to make a custom seating pod for your party, arrive early to do so; the chairs are movable and configurable. People who have already arrived and have arranged their seating will not be expected to move. This policy may change without notice.