PUTNEY — Wells Lamson, one of the oldest, deepest granite quarries in the country, is situated in the small village of Websterville, and became the site of an original dance and theater piece. Seven years in the making by Hannah Dennison, sold-out performances of “The Quarry Project” happened over 14 days in August 2022.
The ensemble of 17 dancers and five musicians put on an intimate performance set on the waters of this historic quarry, a six-acre stage lit only by natural light and the original score of musician and composer Andric Severance, according to a description of “The Quarry Project.”
A film of the performance is now screening across the region, including at Next Stage Arts, 15 Kimball Hill, in Putney at 4 p.m. Sunday. Admission is by a $5 suggested donation.
The film director is Lukas Huffman, co-founder and content director of Huffman Studio in Montpelier, who comes to media production after a career as a professional snowboarder.
“As an artist I am inspired by places. Before any clear image of the choreography emerges it is the setting — the light and the sound of the space, the history and the presence — that is my primary creative partner. For years, this quarry has drawn me in and it continues to be a powerful force, a potent setting for this work to emerge and evolve,” Dennison said in an email to media organizations.
For more information and a list of the screening sites, go to thequarryproject2022.com/events. For more information about the screening at Next Stage, visit nextstagearts.org.