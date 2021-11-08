BRATTLEBORO — A musician regarded as one of the great guitar improvisers of his generation is performing in Brattleboro.
At 8 p.m. Sunday, Steve Kimock & Friends will perform at The Stone Church, 210 Main St. Kimock has inspired music fans with his signature sound voiced through electric, acoustic, lap and pedal steel guitars for over four decades. Doors open at 7:30 p.m.
A pioneer of the “jam band” scene and the West Coast sound, no one niche has ever confined him. He has explored various sounds and styles based on what’s moved him at the time, whether it’s blues or jazz, funk or folk, psychedelic or boogie, gypsy or prog-rock, traditional American or world fusion.
Dubbed “The Guitar Monk” by Relix magazine, Kimock is driven by the knowledge that there is always more to discover.
Steve Kimock & Friends features: Steve Kimock: guitar, lap steel; Billy Goodman: vocals, slide guitar (Goodman Brothers); David Uosikkinen: drums (Hooters) and Mike Borowski: keys, with more special guests to come.
Tickets can be purchased online at stonechurchtv.com.
Attendees will be required to show proof of COVID vaccination or a negative COVID test administered by a health care professional within 48 for entry. Masks will be required while indoors, and food and beverage service is outdoors.