NEWFANE — The Stone Church will be thumping with sounds from electronic music producers from all around New England.
Third Eye Collective’s Psilly Soiree is happening at the downtown Brattleboro venue April 2 from 8 p.m. to 1 a.m. Headlining is Camnah, a bass music producer from Connecticut.
“Camnah is huge, a really good artist, well-known,” said Shastin Joynt, one of the three founders of Third Eye Collective. “He has done a lot of collaborations with lots of different artists.”
Joynt described Camnah’s music having “really heavy bass” and being “very melodic.”
“But it hits hard,” she said.
Performing earlier in the evening are Octonipples, Shacksies, HeadSpace and Haunter. Artists, vendors, a licensed massage therapist, a live painter and more also are anticipated to be part of the event.
Joynt said Hennessy Sound Design’s “amazing, huge, well-known speakers” will be used for the performances.
Tickets are available for $35 at venuepilot.co/events/50392/orders/new and $40 at the door. For VIP access to the balcony, tickets cost $50 online and $55 at the door.
Joynt and a group of friends started hosting electronic music shows at The Stone Church under the moniker Soundlandings before she and two others branched out to form Third Eye Collective. Her hope is to have more events at the venue in the future.
After leasing 80 Flat St. in Brattleboro for about six months, Third Eye Collective got to know a lot of talented musicians and artists.
“We don’t have that space anymore,” Joynt said in an earlier interview. “But we know a lot of people who have venues for events and other similar groups like us all over New England who want to collaborate.”
Eventually, her group wants to acquire its own venue again. But for now, Joynt said, “we’re having fun in other people’s.”