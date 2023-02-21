BRATTLEBORO — If you get a chance to look carefully at Matt Lorenz's instrumental setup, you'll spot some unexpected components. Perhaps the most eye-catching is a baby shoe.
The miniature piece of footwear strikes a gas can, making one of the many percussive sounds in his one-man band. The idea came from a sound engineer.
"I was like, that's creepy, but I'll do it," said Lorenz in a recent phone interview. The shoe came from his family's attic, and he suspects it was worn by his mother, his sister and himself.
Lorenz, who performs as The Suitcase Junket, built his setup out of salvage and other unconventional materials, including a suitcase, which he sits on and hits with his heel for a bass drum sound. A cook pot provides a cowbell sound. A circular saw blade produces a higher, "ding"-like sound. He plays a hi-hat cymbal with his right toe, and then there's "this sort of strange little box of chains and bones and silverware" that works like a hi-hat pedal and creates crunching sounds. Inside the gas can that gets struck with the little shoe are pieces of metal — parts of a drum head that have broken off over the years. These are just some of the components, which he said came together through a combination of economics and aesthetics.
"I'm sort of a collector of things, and especially things that feel like they have a story, and things that make a cool sound when you hit them," he said. "I figure if I'm going to be spending all this time carrying this stuff around and playing it and looking at it, I might as well like the way it looks."
He will bring all of this to town when he performs at The Stone Church, 210 Main St., at 8 p.m. Saturday. Doors open at 7:30 p.m. Opening the show is High Tea, a Massachusetts indie folk-rock duo consisting of Isabella DeHerdt (of the band Kalliope Jones) and Isaac Eliot.
For The Suitcase Junket, the popular Brattleboro venue has become a regular stop, and the town isn't far from where Lorenz grew up in Cavendish and Chester.
"Brattleboro was one of the cities, you know? If you're going to the city, you'd go to Rutland or Brattleboro," he recalls of growing up in Vermont.
Robin Johnson, owner and general manager of The Stone Church, calls Lorenz an "incredibly engaging performer."
"He’s able to create an absolutely massive genre-defying sound out of his Rube Goldberg-esque one-man band station," Johnson said, referring to the whimsical style of machine named for an American cartoonist. "He is one of those special performers who must be seen live to be truly appreciated."
For the show in Brattleboro, Lorenz expects to play several songs from his newest album "The End is New," released in November 2020 — during the COVID-19 pandemic and the presidential election.
"It was like the worst possible time to drop a record. There was like no oxygen in the world," he said. He believes this album to have some of his best songs, all written before the pandemic and recorded right at its start. "And then, a lot of the songs wound up feeling kind of prescient of the time or something."
For new listeners looking to explore his music, he would point them to this most recent album. "Although, sometimes it's nice to start at the beginning and listen," he added.
Before he started The Suitcase Junket, he was in Rusty Belle, a Western Massachusetts trio with his sister, Kate Lorenz, and Zak Trojano. When the drummer wanted to play more guitar, he recalled, the band split some of its drum parts into foot percussion.
"I was playing drums with my feet, and just wanted to keep kind of exploring how much of that I could do," he said. "I was adding these different sounds with drum pedals. It was lean times, you know, my 20s without any money, so everything was sort of being scrapped together."
As The Suitcase Junket, Lorenz's guitar goes through a couple of amps, giving it what he describes as a "grungy" flavor, and he has two microphones, one also feeding into an amp that adds texture. His vocalizations also include new and unusual sounds, such as overtone singing, which can sound similar to whistling.
"That's something I came across kind of by accident driving in the car," Lorenz said. "Basically, it's a sort of way where you hum a note, and then you hold your tongue in this particular way, and move it around slowly. The note that you're humming gets broken up into the harmonic sequence. So you get these this overtone thing."
He later found a kindred spirit in 1920s American singer Arthur Miles, whose recordings of overtone singing can be found on YouTube.
Lorenz released his first album as The Suitcase Junket in 2009. When asked about the first track, "Never Leave, Let Me Be," which features overtone singing, he said, "I was going through a breakup at that time, so a lot of the songs, even if the content wasn't heartbreaky, were sort of heartbreaky love songs." At that time, he was living with a group of artists in a house in Amherst, Mass., where "everyone was always writing and sharing tunes. It was a really inspiring and sort of creative time for me." He now lives in nearby Leverett.
The popular track "Earth Apple," off the 2015 album "Make Time," brought about a technique where Lorenz sings into the guitar.
"You basically sing into the sound hole," he said. "If you're singing the notes or even harmonics of the notes that the strings are tuned to, you get this cool sympathetic resonance, where you'll sing a note and the string will vibrate along with you without you having to touch it."
The song's video shows Lorenz crawling in what appears to be an industrial wasteland, his instruments and a Vermont plate dragging behind him.
Often described as a "one-man band," his self-sufficiency begs the question — does he consider himself an introvert?
"I think I have some tendencies of both — I think I'm sort of an introvert, who has learned a little bit by necessity how to extrovert and sometimes, I quite enjoy it," he said. "But for my creative process, very introverted."
At 40, he is dad to a 2-year-old and a 6-month-old, but says lightheartedly that he still feels like an "imposter grownup."
"Even as your face betrays your age, there is a certain joyfulness that comes with making music," he said, calling music a "magical medium." "People have a little window into your youth, or your true self or something like that — some part of yourself that stays excited and vital while the rest of you just wears out."
More information and tickets for Saturday's show is at stonechurchvt.com.