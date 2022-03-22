MONTPELIER — The Vermont Arts Council is partnering with the Media Factory to present a series of online workshops, tech sessions and consulting services to support Vermont cultural organizations.
The Council invites arts organizations to consult with Media Factory's professional media makers to plan digital programming projects, including assessing equipment and project needs and exploring concepts and feasibility. These hour-long sessions are free and are scheduled first-come, first-served. Only sign up for one session.
Through these sessions, Media Factory professionals will help cultural organizations identify the tools and strategies they need to build their capacity to create digital media and engage with their audience in new ways. Participation is free to Vermont nonprofit arts and culture organizations.
Online workshops are March 30 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. covering production elements, April 13, 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. covering editing essentials, April 27, 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. covering going livestreaming, and May 11, 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. an in-depth Q&A and hands-on exploration.