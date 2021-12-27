PUTNEY — Next Stage Arts and Twilight Music present an evening of bluegrass, jazz, gypsy, classical and roots music by three of Vermont’s finest mandolinists.
The Vermont Mandolin Trio — Will Patton, Matt Flinner and Jamie Masefield — accompanied by acoustic bassist Pat Melvin, will perform at 7:30 p.m. Jan. 8 at Next Stage Arts, 15 Kimball Hill in downtown Putney. Fiddler and singer Lissa Schneckenburger opens the show.
Tickets are $18 advance, $22 at the door and $5 virtual. Next Stage will provide a cash bar. Advance tickets are available at nextstagearts.org. For information, call 802-387-0102 or visit nextstagearts.org.