The Who brought their Hits Back Tour on May 18 to the TD Garden in Boston for an excited sold out crowd, delivering a good portion of career-spanning hits and classics. Roger Daltrey and Pete Townshend led their current six-piece version of the band, together with a 48-piece symphony from Boston, through a tight 22-song set that included an opening "Tommy" section, a band-only segment, a "Quadrophenia" section and closed with an audience-included "Happy Birthday to Pete," celebrating his 77th the next day. Hard to believe after the powerful show just witnessed.
Dave Barnum is a freelance photographer living in the West River Valley. He has been a professional photographer for over 35 years and shooting live music for over 45. Both are passions. His other work includes catalog, architecture, portraiture and animals. Visit davidbarnumphoto.com for more.