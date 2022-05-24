Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.  

The Who brought their Hits Back Tour on May 18 to the TD Garden in Boston for an excited sold out crowd, delivering a good portion of career-spanning hits and classics. Roger Daltrey and Pete Townshend led their current six-piece version of the band, together with a 48-piece symphony from Boston, through a tight 22-song set that included an opening "Tommy" section, a band-only segment, a "Quadrophenia" section and closed with an audience-included "Happy Birthday to Pete," celebrating his 77th the next day. Hard to believe after the powerful show just witnessed.

Dave Barnum is a freelance photographer living in the West River Valley. He has been a professional photographer for over 35 years and shooting live music for over 45. Both are passions. His other work includes catalog, architecture, portraiture and animals. Visit davidbarnumphoto.com for more.