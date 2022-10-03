WESTON — Weston Theater Company takes audiences on a journey through our land and history with the toe-tapping and virtuosic “Woody Sez: The Life & Music of Woody Guthrie,” playing through Oct. 23 at Walker Farm theater.
Four performers, playing more than 20 instruments, paint a portrait of a man whose songs brought inspiration and understanding to generations of Americans. Songs include “This Land Is Your Land,” “Bound for Glory” and “So Long, It’s Been Good to Know Yuh.”
Executive artistic director Susanna Gellert says, “Most all of us grew up singing along to Woody Guthrie’s songs. ‘This Land is Your Land,’ ‘Cumberland Gap,’ ‘House of the Rising Sun’: These melodies are a part of the fabric of childhood (and adulthood) in America. Woody Sez captures the sweeping story of our country’s history, using the songs of America’s folk philosophers as the thread to tie it all together. It teaches us not only about the biography of Woody Guthrie and his songwriting but also about the resiliency that made this country what it is today. It is a very special play about the power of song to bind us together and carry us forward through good times and hard times.”
‘Woody Sez’ was devised by David M. Lutken with Nick Corley, Darcie Deaville, Helen Jean Russell and Andy Teirstein.
Student tickets are $25. Adult tickets range from $50 to $74. This is also a Student Matinee production. Teachers and schools can learn more about participating at (westontheater.org/for-schools-teachers). Discounts are available for veterans and Vermont residents. Prices do not include sales tax. Tickets are available online and by calling the Weston Box Office at 802-824-5288.