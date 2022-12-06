DORSET — In his beloved Christmas poem “Little Tree,” e.e. cummings imagined a child speaking to a lonely evergreen in the woods and its promise of warmth and love: “put up your little arms/ and i’ll give them all to you to hold/ every finger shall have its ring/ and there won’t be a single place dark or unhappy.”
Those lines came back to me on opening night of The Dorset Players’ holiday production of Charles Dickens’ “A Christmas Carol,” adapted by Jon and Marcia Dixey Jory, and directed by Cheryl Gushee.
There was, indeed, no dark or unhappy corner of the Dorset Playhouse during the show. A cast of 23, a (mostly singing and dancing) ensemble of 24 and a production team of 28 ensure that one emotion reigned supreme: love.
Even with some overlapping roles and functions in the cohort stated above, it seemed as if the entire Northshire was packed into the Dorset Playhouse, seeking respite from the world’s current ills, shutting out all the recent global ugliness, and remembering that we are all human after all — and more importantly, that we need each other now more than ever.
Ubiquitous executive producer Paul Michael Brinker, who pulled together the production’s intricate logistics, greeted me with a (maskless) roar, and a bear hug at the box office, as did ticket manager May Hayward.
One after another, professional decorum was put on hold as more company members followed suit, raving to me about the Christmas season, and the classic story we were about to witness. Even photographer and the Players’ Mr. Do-Everything Steven Schlussel yelled out a holiday greeting to me from the catwalk in the rafters.
Yet the word “classic” seems to fall short even when considering the popularity and durability of Dickens’ creation. While scholars have long argued whether the well-known novella’s plot was meant to be secular, or intended by the author as a Christian parable, one thing is not up for debate: “A Christmas Carol” has been adapted for TV, movies and the stage, renditions which continue to endure, inspire further debates on favorites and draw record audiences.
This magnetism is undoubtedly all about the inherently human plot, and the questions it asks of us: what is the value of human relation? Can money buy happiness? How do we treat the poor and infirm? Is anyone really beyond redemption, or should hope for a turnaround always rule our lives? Why does the spirit of Christmas call to us throughout the year? How can we always do better in this journey called life?
As such, the near-full house reflected one thing about the familiar odyssey of Ebenezer Scrooge, Bob Cratchit, Tiny Tim, Jacob Marley and the Ghosts of Christmas Past, Present and Future: they warm our hearts right when we seem to need it most.
And because in this limited space, I cannot individually name the dozens of adults and kids on stage that made this version of “A Christmas Carol” so enjoyable; I’ll limit myself to a tip of the cap and further salute to the performing talent of Tom Ferguson in the leading role of Scrooge. Locals may recall that the now-retired professional actor capped off earning his Equity card on the Player’s stage some years ago with a sublime performance of the one-actor show, “I am My Own Wife.”
A nod must also go to the lively musical direction of Lorri Bond and lovely choreography of Tina Flores-Hitt and Natalie Philpot.
The show lasted 75 minutes, without an intermission. Brinker told me afterward that the length was “perfect for a holiday season show where many parents bring their kids, and where many elementary school students are also on stage.”
He’s right. I found myself thinking how quickly the story moved along, staying true to the original, but also comparing aspects of it to other performing versions which were twice the length in time.
Lights and sound by Cory Mayer were perfect in timing and effect. Costumes by Suzi Dorgeloh and Cherie Thompson followed sublime period excellence in detail and abstraction. The surreal minimalist design of the set by the matchless Errol Hill (backed up by his family set crew or Drew and Errol), as well as props by Trish Weisbrot, were truly the envy of professional stages. Finally, the diligence of stage manager Jon Mathewson was apparent throughout production.
In a world steeped in pessimism and cynicism, somehow, every Christmas season, the Dorset Players manage to strike the right tone and lift us (who are lucky enough to be their neighbors) just when it seems the noise will never end. This alone makes their production of “A Christmas Carol” must-see theater. For 95 seasons, the Players deliver on a singular promise that even Dickens and Cummings could love: They never leave their place in the world dark or unhappy.
“A Christmas Carol” by Charles Dickens, adapted by Jon and Marcia Dixey Jory, and directed by Cheryl Gushee, will run through Dec. 11 at the Dorset Playhouse at 104 Cheney Road, Dorset. Masks are recommended but no longer required in the Playhouse. Tickets: call the box office at 802-867-5777 or visit dorsetplayers.org.