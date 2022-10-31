BRATTLEBORO — Theatre Adventure is pleased to present its original musical, "The Costume Shop."
Performances will be in-person and online Nov. 9 at 10:30 a.m., Nov. 10 at 10:30 a.m. and Nov. 11 at 7 p.m. at the West Village Meeting House, 29 South St., Brattleboro.
Theatre Adventure is a nonprofit organization that provides year-round expressive arts programming for people with disabilities in a nurturing and accepting environment.
"The Costume Shop" takes place in a small sleepy village called Navin. The arrival of a costumier and her assistant creates quite a stir when they open a costume shop. With a bit of magic and charm, the costumier offers change and surprises to the villagers. And yet, not everyone welcomes these changes —hence conflict brews within the town causing messy and tumultuous disruption.
The Theatre Adventure Thursday Troupe breathes life into an age-old storyline about change that threatens the status quo. Might a new spirit of authenticity and honesty develop among the villagers in Navin?
All Theatre Adventure productions are ASL interpreted, sensory friendly and appropriate for all ages. All classes, rehearsals, and performances take place at the wheelchair-accessible West Village Meeting House.
Masks and vaccination cards are required. In-person seating is limited to 40.
Tickets will not be sold at the door and must be purchased in advance. Online tickets will provide you with links to view any of three shows live or later at your own convenience. Buy tickets online at theatreadventure.org/tickets.
Group tickets are available at a discounted rate. For more information, contact the directors at info@theatreadventure.org.